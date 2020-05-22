ALDENE ELIZABETH HUNTER
HUNTER, ALDENE ELIZABETH (nee MADILL) Aldene passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, in her 88th year. She will be missed by her husband Robert, children Rosemary and Paul (Bonnie) and three grandchildren: Alistair, Jennifer and Robert (Adele). Cherished daughter of Birdie and Ernest Madill of Dufferin County. Aldene grew up in Horning's Mills, and taught school at Secondary School 10, East Luther (County of Dufferin) in the early 1950s. Later, while raising a family, she taught piano and organ to children and adults. The family lived in many places, including Toronto, Ottawa, Clinton, Alliston, Sudbury and Port Rowan. She had a love of music, gardening, cooking and travel. She sang in church choirs and was active in numerous UCWs. Gratitude is extended to the wonderful and caring staff at McCowan Retirement Residence and Guildwood Extendicare (Toronto) for the compassionate care Aldene received in the last couple of years. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at Scarborough Bluffs United Church and its cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made to newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
