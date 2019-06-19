DARGEVICS, ALDIS J?NIS In his 82nd year, Aldis died as he lived, peacefully, on June 12, 2019, at his home in Toronto, Ontario. Born in Jelgava, Latvia, on March 29, 1937, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dr. Biruta Osins. A kind and reasonable man, Aldis leaves behind family and friends in Canada, the United States and Latvia. Many thanks to his palliative team for their care in his last days. Visitation will take place Friday, June 21, 2019, at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre (160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, Ontario), at 1 p.m.; funeral service and interment to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church, Daugavas Vanagi Kanad? or the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre.

