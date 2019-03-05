Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALDO ARMENO BARTOLINI. View Sign

BARTOLINI, ALDO ARMENO Born August 10, 1929, Aldo passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a short 2-year battle with cancer. Longtime resident of 61 Richview Road, Etobicoke. Beloved companion of the late Barbara Joy Edwards and a very dear friend of Olinka Koperdak and Louisa Pesce. Dear father of Anita and her husband Mike Choma, Aldo and his wife Christine Rockett and Sherry Mace (nee Edwards). Cherished grandpa of Leigh Lucas (Jerrod Edson), Christopher Bartolini (Sarah), Laura Bartolini (Mike Moreau), Caitlin Bartolini and James Mace. Great-grandfather to Hadley and Harper Edson, Grady Bartolini and Charlotte Moreau. Aldo will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Predeceased by his beloved parents Basilio and Archinta Bartolini and his sister Marina Pesce (late Patrick Pesce). Aldo lived a full and independent life right up until his sickness slowed him down. He was the proud owner, along with his sister Marina, of the family business Canadian Art Statuary. Aldo was fortunate enough to enjoy many years of travel during his retirement years. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Care workers at St. Joseph's Health Centre and Runnymede Healthcare Centre who took such good care of Aldo. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Tuesday, March 5th, from 2-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Wednesay at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated.

