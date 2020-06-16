ALDO BINELLI

God called Aldo peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He is reunited in heaven with his loving wife Diana. Missed by his dear children, Peter Binelli (Ruth), and Joanne Sanajko (Bill). Proud grandfather to Timothy Binelli (Renee), Robert and Paul Binelli, and Michael and Wendy Sanajko. Great-grandfather to Arthur Joseph. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. East, 905-303-0770) on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. with a private cremation to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Aldo may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.