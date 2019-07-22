ALDO DEGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALDO DEGAN.
Service Information
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON
L6K 1E1
(905)-844-2600
Obituary

DEGAN, ALDO On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Brant Centre in Burlington, Aldo, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Eva. Aldo will be missed by his sons Denis and Glen, his stepchildren and grandchildren and many family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville. Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery, Oakville. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.