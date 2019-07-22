DEGAN, ALDO On Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Brant Centre in Burlington, Aldo, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Eva. Aldo will be missed by his sons Denis and Glen, his stepchildren and grandchildren and many family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville. Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery, Oakville. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019