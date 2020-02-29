|
|
FRANCESCUTTO, ALDO February 13, 1934 - February 19, 2020 In loving memory of our father who succumbed to lung cancer in the comfort of his residence surrounded by his family at Harold and Grace Baker Centre, in Toronto. Aldo is survived by his sons, Robert and Edy, his daughters-in-law, Miriam and Erin, and grandchildren, Oliver and Spencer; all of whom brought him much joy. Aldo was a person that lived passionately for his family, possessed strong convictions, was always at work trying to bring to fruition his creative passions, and was encouraging of the attempts of others to become successful. We would like to thank both the caregiving staff at Harold and Grace Baker Centre and the diligent doctors and nurses at Humber River Hospital for providing our father the daily opportunity to live with dignity and comfort. The visitation will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele St., on Sunday, March 1st, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Beechwood Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020