Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
Resources
More Obituaries for ALDO FRANCESCUTTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALDO FRANCESCUTTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALDO FRANCESCUTTO Obituary
FRANCESCUTTO, ALDO February 13, 1934 - February 19, 2020 In loving memory of our father who succumbed to lung cancer in the comfort of his residence surrounded by his family at Harold and Grace Baker Centre, in Toronto. Aldo is survived by his sons, Robert and Edy, his daughters-in-law, Miriam and Erin, and grandchildren, Oliver and Spencer; all of whom brought him much joy. Aldo was a person that lived passionately for his family, possessed strong convictions, was always at work trying to bring to fruition his creative passions, and was encouraging of the attempts of others to become successful. We would like to thank both the caregiving staff at Harold and Grace Baker Centre and the diligent doctors and nurses at Humber River Hospital for providing our father the daily opportunity to live with dignity and comfort. The visitation will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele St., on Sunday, March 1st, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Beechwood Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -