COLANTONIO, Dr. ALDO FRANK 5T5 Radiologist Aldo passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Trillium Hospital, Queensway, 5 days short of his 90th Birthday. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Packer). Father of five children, Christopher (Kathryn), Laura (deceased Friday, December 27th in Collingwood 15 minutes prior), Mark, Brenda and Adam. Grandfather of Dr. Marie Colantonio (Josh) and Andrew. Aldo had a long and succesful career as a radiologist, retiring at the age of 85. He had a love of music and played in many different bands over the years. He loved the cottage on Georgian Bay in summer and enjoyed skiing at Mt. St. Louis with Mark in the winter. A long life well lived. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020