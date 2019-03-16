PROWSE, Alec Cecil Peacefully passed away on his 82nd birthday, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Carpenter Hospice, Burlington. Loving husband to his soulmate Maureen for over 61 years. Devoted father of Denise and Rob Gardner, and Andy and Ceri Prowse. Cherished Gramps of James (Teresa), Alex (Adam), Victoria, and Chris. Dear brother of Eva Prowse. Predeceased by his brothers Peter and Arthur. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Alec was a retired employee of Ford Canada. After his retirement, he and Maureen spent wonderful years at their cottage on Kennisis Lake in Haliburton. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alec's memory to the Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019