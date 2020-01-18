|
|
ECONOMIDES, ALEC July 3, 1940 - January 3, 2020 Passed peacefully at Bridgepoint Healthcare in Toronto after a very quick recurrence of the lymphoma with which he had battled for the last 7 years. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Georgia, Alec was the loving husband of over 52 years to Irene; treasured father of Aliki and adoring grandfather of Alexandros. He also leaves behind his brother Nick (Rallou), sister-in-law Soula Homatidis (Stavros Argyropoulos), brothers-in-law, George Homatidis (Terri Carleton), Tom Homatidis (Sheila Rankine), Stelios Rallidis; sister-in-law Niki as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends both in Canada and Greece. Trained as a social worker, Alec worked with Children's Aid Society of Toronto and as a school community relations worker with the former Toronto Board of Education. Alec volunteered for many years in the Out of the Cold program as well as Bereaved Families of Ontario. He was passionate about issues of justice, fairness, inclusion, peace and the environment. Alec enjoyed music, photography and traveling-particularly cruising. He had a passion for playing the guitar. Alec is remembered for his warm and loving nature, his strong hugs, his love of life, kindness and compassion. What he valued most was time spent with people he cared about. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Greek Community Centre of Toronto, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive, from 3:30-8:00 p.m. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m. All his friends are invited.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020