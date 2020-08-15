1/1
ALEC F. CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, ALEC F. March 23, 1942 - July 27, 2020 It was with heartfelt difficulty to say goodbye to someone we loved and cherished. Alec Campbell passed away at the age of 78 on July 27, 2020, from his short but intense battle with cancer with his wife and son by his bedside at home in St. Davids, NOTL, Ontario. He was loved and cherished by his wife, Nina of 50 years, his son, John and Alec's sister Adele. Visitation and Mass were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Church of the Lithuanian Martyrs in Mississauga, Ontario. The burial was held at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery located on the same property as the Church. A one-month Mass will be held at The Church of the Lithuanian Martyrs, 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga, Ontario, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
