MILLER, ALEC (BARNEY) 40+ years as a stock trader on the floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Barney, in his 86th year, was predeceased by his loving wife Shirley (nee Hebert, 2014). Loving father of Jeffrey Alec Miller and his wife Rose. Cherished grandfather of Zachary and Brett. Dearly remembered by his step-daughter Joanne Knight, by his step-granddaughter Stephanie and by all his great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and by his dear friends, Marg Locke (John, deceased) and Shawn and Doreen Thurston. In keeping with Barney's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205), on Thursday, January 30th, from 10:00 a.m., until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay with a light fare reception to be held at Pane Vino 56 Kent St. W., Lindsay, K9V 2Y2. If desired, memorial donations to the United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020