REDOBLADO, ALEJANDRO Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Ligaya Redoblado. Caring and loving father to Maryann and Luchie and her husband Wai. Cherished grandfather to Ryan. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME - SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden Ave.), on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 14 Highgate Dr. (Birchmount Rd., north of Steeles Ave.), on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Ln. (Don Mills Rd., south of Steeles Ave.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019