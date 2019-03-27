SRBINOVSKI, Aleksandar Died peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with his family at his side, at the age of 93. Aleksandar was predeceased by his beloved wife Velika in November of 2012. Dear father of Milica and her husband Stanimir. Proud grandfather of Borce (Mira) and Chris (Mia). Great-grandfather of Alexa, Luka and Eva. Father of Mara and her husband Stevo. Grandfather of Suzi and Peter. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN CHURCH, 76 Overlea Boulevard, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to take place at Pine Hills Cemetery. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019