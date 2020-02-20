Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
ALEKSANDRS KITENBERGS Obituary
KITENBERGS, ALEKSANDRS It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Aleksandrs Kitenbergs in his 96th year. Loving husband of 68 years to Olga Kitenbergs (nee Garcia). Predeceased by his parents and siblings. Devoted Father to Brigita Gingras (Alan). Proud Papa to Brittany Petrenko (Chad) and Alex Gingras. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sadly missed by all his family in Latvia. Visitation to take place at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, located at 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020
