ROTONDO, ALESSIO November 22, 1990 - May 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alessio Rotondo on May 10, 2019. Cherished son of Dolores Rotondo (Claudio) and Massimo Rotondo (Daniela). Beloved brother of Natalia (Francesco) and Massimo (Elise). Proud uncle of Matteo and Cristian. Loving grandson of Wanda La Caprara, now reunited with his grandfather Artolino. He will be dearly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and will forever be remembered for his beautiful spirit. Friends and family are invited to the Scott Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel, 7776 Kipling Ave., 905-851-2229, Monday, May 13th from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, May 14th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery. You are invited to sign Alessio's online book of condolences at scottwoodbridge.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019