BRINKMAN, ALETA It is with deep sadness that we announce our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Aleta Shirley Brinkman, passed away at 87, on April 30, 2020. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Norval Edgar Brinkman, of 63 years. Her wonderful kindness and love for life will be remembered by Craig (Debbie) and Braden (Darlene). She was a bright light in the lives of her six adoring grandchildren, Jeffrey, Melissa (Erich), Andrew, Matthew, Eric and Monica and great-grandson Anderson. Predeceased by her parents Julius (Hansen) and Adela, sister Amy and brother Cecil. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. We would like to thank all friends, relatives and staff for their continuous support during her courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Due to the current situation, a private burial will take place at Ivy Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Steckley-Gooderham Inc., 30 Worsley Street, Barrie, Ontario L4M-1L4. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.steckleygooderham.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.