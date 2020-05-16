Alex ATKINS
ATKINS, Alex 1920-2020 We are sad to announce that Alex Atkins died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his 100th year, while residing at Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre. Predeceased by his loving wife June (2012) and son Tom (2016). Will be missed by daughter Carol, son David (Laura) and daughter-in-law Sabine. Grandfather to Laura (Dave), Laine (Stephane), Adrienne (Nigel), Christopher (Kim) and Heather (Mike). Will be fondly remembered by his great-grandson Gabriel. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Alex to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca for Alex's memorial.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
