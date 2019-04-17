McFEDRIES, ALEX Peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, Alex McFedries, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 79. Alex was born on January 20, 1940, in Ayr, Scotland, coming to Canada at the age of 17. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter Meaghan (Cameron) and grandchildren Madelaine and Charlie. Survived by his older brother Jim. Predeceased by parents, Esther and Alex and brother John. Alex will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Alex proudly served as the Assistant Clerk in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario between 1971 - 1997. After which he could be found in his cherished Jaguar, travelling to and from the Board of Trade Golf and Country Club. His social spirit, love for family and friends and steadfast commitment to the rules of golf will live on in those who were touched by his full life. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019