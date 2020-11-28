ORR, ALEX August 1931 - November 2020 Admitted to Brampton Civic Hospital for injuries sustained in a fall, contracted COVID in hospital and passed away from covid pneumonia alone and isolated. Alex had many lives rolled into one. Professional wrestler, wing designer for the AVRO Arrow, President of one of the largest mechanical contractors in the GTA, and of course every Saturday throughout the sixties and seventies were the weekly football games and the legendary football parties. Fifty people jammed into the bungalow basement, or backyard poolside, rocking out to the best music ever made. Close friendships were forged on the football field, some enduring to this day. Alex was the last of a dying breed, where a hand shake is a contract, your word is your bond, a mentor to friends, respected by peers, and an old school Gentleman. He will truly be missed by those whose lives he touched. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial set up at Glendale Funeral Home: Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery in Etobicoke, Ontario. (arbormemorial.ca
) Covid restrictions prevent a service. Donations to the "Silver Creek Pre-School" in Alex's memory would be appreciated. A private family celebration of life will be scheduled in Muskoka this summer.