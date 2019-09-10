ALEX PAPASTAMOS

Service Information
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON
L7P 2S7
(905)-632-3333
Obituary

PAPASTAMOS, ALEX Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Frances, and son James. Cherished friend of Anita. Alex will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head Street, HAMILTON, on Friday, September 13th, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019
