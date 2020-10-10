DRUMMOND, ALEX REESOR It is with profound sadness that Alex's family announce his passing at Cummer Lodge on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, many strokes and falls. Alex was the best friend, soul mate and husband of Carolyn to whom he was married for 60 plus years. Friends will be received at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Wednesday, October 21. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please contact the family to express your intentions in attending the Memorial Service. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated by his family.