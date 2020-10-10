1/
ALEX REESOR DRUMMOND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEX's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRUMMOND, ALEX REESOR It is with profound sadness that Alex's family announce his passing at Cummer Lodge on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, many strokes and falls. Alex was the best friend, soul mate and husband of Carolyn to whom he was married for 60 plus years. Friends will be received at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Wednesday, October 21. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please contact the family to express your intentions in attending the Memorial Service. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated by his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved