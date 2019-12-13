ALEX TAYLOR

Obituary

TAYLOR, ALEX October 1, 1924 - December 6, 2019 Predeceased by his wife Malle, November 4, 2017 and sisters Nan and Barbara, Alex passed away peacefully at home. He is sadly mourned by his sisters, Meg and Alison, sisters-in-law Inna and Sirje and all of their families. Alex was born near Fraserburgh, Scotland. During WWII he served in the R.A.F. after completing his pilots training in Florida. Post war, he trained as an architect in Edinburgh before coming to Canada and working for Ontario Government and Scarborough Board of Education. At Alex's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 13, 2019
