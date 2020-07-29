1/1
Alexander Allan "Sandy" WOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOOD, Alexander "Sandy" Allan August 18, 1945 - July 25, 2020 It is with great sorrow that our family announces his passing on July 25, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 74 years. Father of Erin (Mike) and Randy (Vina) and loving grandfather of Callum and Cayden. He also leaves sisters Marlene, Carol, Heather (Rick), brother Dwight (Candance), many nieces and nephews and dear friend Elaine. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a proud Doctor of Chiropractic and Naturopathic Medicine during his years in Ontario. He will be remembered in the hearts of the many lives he touched. A sincere thanks to the staff at Buckingham Manor and doctors and nurses in the Palliative Care Unit at MSH for their kindness and care. As per Sandy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for family and close friends at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, Markham on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.chapelridgefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved