WOOD, Alexander "Sandy" Allan August 18, 1945 - July 25, 2020 It is with great sorrow that our family announces his passing on July 25, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 74 years. Father of Erin (Mike) and Randy (Vina) and loving grandfather of Callum and Cayden. He also leaves sisters Marlene, Carol, Heather (Rick), brother Dwight (Candance), many nieces and nephews and dear friend Elaine. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a proud Doctor of Chiropractic and Naturopathic Medicine during his years in Ontario. He will be remembered in the hearts of the many lives he touched. A sincere thanks to the staff at Buckingham Manor and doctors and nurses in the Palliative Care Unit at MSH for their kindness and care. As per Sandy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for family and close friends at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, Markham on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.chapelridgefh.com