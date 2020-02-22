Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER BANKUTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER BANKUTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDER BANKUTI Obituary
BANKUTI, ALEXANDER Born December 12, 1932, passed away in Bolton, Ontario on January 31, 2020, when he ascended to "The Racetrack in Eternal Paradise", at the age of 87. Alex, a very proud father and husband; leaving behind his wife Noreen and children Tibor (deceased) Zoltan, George, Victoria and Andrew. A brother to Elizabeth and Charlie (deceased) and a 'Papa' to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alex was Born In Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He migrated to Toronto. Where he met his late wife Edith and established a large and supportive family. He began employment as a bakery driver, taxi driver, as well as being a horse groom at Greenwood Racetrack. Eventually his true passion took over and established himself as a horse trainer with his horses acquiring him over 800 wins in his career. His life was full of vigor and passion. A Master of chess, rummy and song, until developing Alzheimer's. We will greatly miss his presence and invite you to attend our Celebration of His Life, on March 3, 2020, between 2-6 p.m. at The Brickyard BBQ (Banquet Room) at 120 North Queen St., Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -