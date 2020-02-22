|
BANKUTI, ALEXANDER Born December 12, 1932, passed away in Bolton, Ontario on January 31, 2020, when he ascended to "The Racetrack in Eternal Paradise", at the age of 87. Alex, a very proud father and husband; leaving behind his wife Noreen and children Tibor (deceased) Zoltan, George, Victoria and Andrew. A brother to Elizabeth and Charlie (deceased) and a 'Papa' to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alex was Born In Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He migrated to Toronto. Where he met his late wife Edith and established a large and supportive family. He began employment as a bakery driver, taxi driver, as well as being a horse groom at Greenwood Racetrack. Eventually his true passion took over and established himself as a horse trainer with his horses acquiring him over 800 wins in his career. His life was full of vigor and passion. A Master of chess, rummy and song, until developing Alzheimer's. We will greatly miss his presence and invite you to attend our Celebration of His Life, on March 3, 2020, between 2-6 p.m. at The Brickyard BBQ (Banquet Room) at 120 North Queen St., Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020