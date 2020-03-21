Home

ALEXANDER ERNEST HOBSON

HOBSON, ALEXANDER ERNEST Passed away peacefully, on March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospice, Guelph, in the arms of his wife. Alex was born (November 9, 1932) and raised in Toronto, where he spent his career specializing as a commercial hand lettering artist and teaching his craft at George Brown College. Beloved husband to his wife Willow, of 50 years, adored father to Julie (Donna), Valerie (David), Christopher (Krista), Jason (Terri) and much-loved grandfather to his eight very special grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. For further details as to a future celebration of life visit kitchenerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
