GEORGE, ALEXANDER Peacefully, Alexander George passed away in his ninety-second year at the Village of Erin Meadows in Mississauga, in the early hours of April 21, 2020. The son of Vangel and Blaguna, Alex will be remembered by his wife of 68 years, Rose, his children: Katherine and her husband Ian, Diane and her husband Jan, Moreen and her late husband Henry, and James and his wife Janet. His cherished grandchildren: Michael (Madi), Katherine (Xerxes), Candice (Matt), Heather (Andrew), Matthew, Alexandra, Alexander and William; and great-grandchildren: Mila, Camden and Ella will all miss their Dedo. Alex was predeceased by his older brother Paul and survived by his sister Helen (Lenna) Moore. Uncle Al will be fondly remembered by all of his beloved nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing quarantine, a public service is not permitted and those wishing to share their remembrances and wishes with the family may do so at wardfuneralhome.com. When circumstances permit, a memorial will be held with notices issued prior to. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Macedono-Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church at ourholytrinitymbc.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.