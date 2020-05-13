HENRY, ALEXANDER JOHN November 30, 1925 - May 7, 2020 Passed away at home on May 7, 2020. Dear husband and best friend to Nancy for over 63 years. Devoted father of cherished daughters Linda (Nick) and Lisa. Proud grandfather of Tyler (Deneika) and Matthew. Dear brother of Donald (Evelyn) both deceased; also remembered by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alex was a WWII Veteran. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and travelled to many countries. More than anything, he treasured time spent with his family. Longtime employee of Colgate-Palmolive for 43 years. After retiring, he volunteered with The Red Cross for 4 years and then at Sunnybrook Hospital for 22 years. Cremation has taken place, and no formal service or visitation will be held. The immediate family will have a private gathering later on. We will cherish the many memories that we have shared together. If you wish to make a donation in Alex's memory, Operation Eyesight or Operation Smile would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store