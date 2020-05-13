ALEXANDER JOHN HENRY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENRY, ALEXANDER JOHN November 30, 1925 - May 7, 2020 Passed away at home on May 7, 2020. Dear husband and best friend to Nancy for over 63 years. Devoted father of cherished daughters Linda (Nick) and Lisa. Proud grandfather of Tyler (Deneika) and Matthew. Dear brother of Donald (Evelyn) both deceased; also remembered by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alex was a WWII Veteran. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and travelled to many countries. More than anything, he treasured time spent with his family. Longtime employee of Colgate-Palmolive for 43 years. After retiring, he volunteered with The Red Cross for 4 years and then at Sunnybrook Hospital for 22 years. Cremation has taken place, and no formal service or visitation will be held. The immediate family will have a private gathering later on. We will cherish the many memories that we have shared together. If you wish to make a donation in Alex's memory, Operation Eyesight or Operation Smile would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved