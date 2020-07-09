HEATHERWICK, ALEXANDER JOHNSTON Passed away peacefully at The Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington on Monday, July 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne Heatherwick (December, 2017). Cherished father of Lori (Tom), Mitchell (Kristine) and Joseph. Al will be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Marilyn Vesik (Ted). Predeceased by his brother Tom Heatherwick. Special thank you to the staff of Tansley Woods - Oakland Floor, for their care and compassion. Private family funeral will be held, interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations in memory of Al to The Village of Tansley Woods would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON (905-632- 3333). www.smithsfh.com