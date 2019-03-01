RABCZAK, Alexander Justin It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the tragic passing of Alexander Justin Rabczak at 19 years of age on February 25, 2019. He was a second year Computer Science student at the University of Toronto. He will be greatly missed by his parents Marianne and Andrew, sister Katrina, grandparents Halina and Wladyslaw, aunts and uncles Elizabeth (Franek), Marlene (Chester), and Teresa (Marek) and cousins Gregory, Julianna, Christopher (Sara), Nicole, Gregory and Michelle. He was predeceased by loving grandparents Czeslawa and Ludwik Krawczyk. Rest in peace dearest Alexander. You were greatly loved and filled our lives with so much happiness. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-9 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Cristo Rei Catholic Church, 3495 Confederation Pkwy., Mississauga, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Alexander's memory to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, supporting the Mental Health Program at the Credit Valley Hospital. Donate at www.trilliumgiving.ca/ inmemory, by phone at 905-848-7575, or by mail to Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019