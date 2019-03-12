Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDER KELSO. View Sign



KELSO, ALEXANDER 1942 - 2019 In loving memory of Alex, who passed away unexpectedly in his Yorkville home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A proud Glaswegian, he was a raconteur with a zest for life, generosity and sartorial flair throughout his life and was equally adept on the dance floor as on the football pitch. An adventurous spirit took him from Bridgeton and Barlinnie to Liverpool as a teenager and then to Canada in 1962, joined by elder siblings Christine and William (Bill). In Toronto, Alex joined Manulife, rising to management levels during a 30-plus year career. With natural people skills, he was a popular team leader and colleague. In 1967, Alex married Mary-Anne (née Peace) and was embraced by her large Canadian family, including brothers Bill, Jim, Doug, Al and Rob. Weekend bashes at Balsam Lake were legendary, somewhat offset by Alex's passion for playing soccer and running marathons. Alex and Mary-Anne became proud parents of twin sons James and Paul, with Alex a devoted father bringing particular energy to all forms of playtime as well as bedtime stories, tennis lessons, bike rides in Sherwood Ravine and family travels. After retiring from Manulife, Alex moved to the Rosedale-Summerhill area and started chapter two with Lorraine Dal Cin. They shared a love of fitness, travel, newspapers and a new-found interest in Formula 1 racing that took them regularly to Montreal and Monaco. Alex was also a longtime fixture at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club and in the Yorkville community. He was a connector of people, often seen drawing strangers into conversations through his warm smile and charming patter. And whether accompanied by his wee Westie Makduffe, or by the grandchildren Bianca and Matthew he dearly loved, Alex elevated the mood of those he encountered. He will be greatly missed in the neighbourhood and by the many characters in his life. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Alex's life at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, on Thursday, March 14th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Condolences can be shared online at www.humphreymiles.com . In lieu of flowers, a donation to charity of your choice would be appreciated. Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited

