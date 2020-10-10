1/
ALEXANDER "SANDY" KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KING, ALEXANDER 'SANDY' September 26, 1943 - October 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the King family announces the sudden passing of Sandy King of Sharon Ontario. Sandy was born in Aberdeen, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1968. Sandy graduated from Marischal College in Aberdeen with a degree in Engineering and had a very successful career in his field receiving recognition with numerous awards and accolades. Sandy will be sorely missed by his children Christopher (Audrey), Victoria (Glen), Nicholas (Jeannette) and Jeffrey (Bonnie). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Caitlin, Tierney, Broghan, Michael, Mackenzie, Ashley and Alexander and great-grandson Fife. Many thanks to the Neuro staff at St. Michael's Hospital for treating our father with compassion and dignity. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Michael's Hospital Neurological Department. Sandy was a strong advocate for organ donation and wants everyone to consider giving the gift of life. Sandy will be laid to rest with his beloved wife of 53 years Ellen at the Queensville Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved