ADAMS, ALEXANDER L. Passed in peace Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the age of 99. For 70 years he was a devoted and loving husband to Betty. A father like no other to his three girls Morag Richards (nee Adams) and Raymond Richards; Margaret Adams and Timothy Orlando; and Beverley Michie (nee Adams) and late husband David Michie. Amazing Babba and Grandpa to Erin and Mike, Adam and Crystal, Sarah and Adam and Cameron and Danielle. "Great-Grand-Babba" to Tyler, Mavis and Taylor. Further survived and loved by nieces and nephews in Canada, United Kingdom and Spain. He was a proud Scotsman and gentleman, but, first and foremost he was a family man. You will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Alexander's Life will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (north of Hwy. 2, 905-443-3376), on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. in our Arbor Lounge. Cremation. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019