Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDER McDONALD. View Sign Obituary

McDONALD, ALEXANDER Passed away October 14, 2019. Dad passed away in his sleep at the Bracebridge Hospital at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife Marion MacGregor of 66 years. He is survived by his daughter Robin (Jim) King and his son Glen McDonald. He was a loving grandfather to Karen and Andrew King and Terra and Megan McDonald. He also was a loving great-grandfather to Tegan, McKinley and Nora. Mom and dad enjoyed their time together in their motorhome travelling through the U.S. and Canada along with family pets. They also spent time together at their cottage on Pine Lake entertaining family and friends. Alex enjoyed driving bus for Hammond Bus Lines of Bracebridge for many years. Special thanks to everyone who looked after and treated dad in the hospital. Special thanks go out to Craig and Kathryn and all those at the Home In Muskoka Retirement Home. Also a thank you to our friend Nicole Schelter who helped us through thick and thin. As per final wishes, there will be no funeral service and cremation will follow In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in dad's memory.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close