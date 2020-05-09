MacLEOD, Alexander "ALEX" NORMAN December 1, 1932 - May 6, 2020 In loving memory of Alex MacLeod, who passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital, on May 6, 2020. Alex was predeceased by his beloved Wife of 54 years Ann MacLeod. He was the loving Father of Guy (Martha) and Karen (Ken) Jackson, loving Grandpa of Holly and Natalie Griffith, Alexandra MacLeod and Connor and Alyssa Jackson. Alex will also be sadly missed by his sister Marion MacLeod, cousin George Jones, all his friends and the congregation of St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Sharbot Lake. Alex's family wishes to extend a thank you to the Second Floor nurses, Dr. Argue and all the staff at Smiths Falls and Perth Hospitals for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.



