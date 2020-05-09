Alexander NORMAN "ALEX" MacLEOD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacLEOD, Alexander "ALEX" NORMAN December 1, 1932 - May 6, 2020 In loving memory of Alex MacLeod, who passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital, on May 6, 2020. Alex was predeceased by his beloved Wife of 54 years Ann MacLeod. He was the loving Father of Guy (Martha) and Karen (Ken) Jackson, loving Grandpa of Holly and Natalie Griffith, Alexandra MacLeod and Connor and Alyssa Jackson. Alex will also be sadly missed by his sister Marion MacLeod, cousin George Jones, all his friends and the congregation of St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Sharbot Lake. Alex's family wishes to extend a thank you to the Second Floor nurses, Dr. Argue and all the staff at Smiths Falls and Perth Hospitals for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved