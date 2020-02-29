|
PANDOS, ALEXANDER May 10, 1942 – February 27, 2020 Alex died peacefully at Lakeside Long Term Care on Thursday, February 27, 2020. His life was filled with many ups and downs, but Alex took it all in stride with a positive attitude. He will be missed by his brothers Paul (Neva) and Tom (Anna Marie), his three nephews Justin, Preston, and Ryan (Kaley) Pandos, his niece Vanessa Pandos, and his grandniece Alison Rose. Alex will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff and doctors at Lakeside LTC for their care and compassion. A private family service is to take place. If desired, online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020