POWER, ALEXANDER February 17, 1930 – April 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Heritage Nursing Home, Toronto. Born in Bellshill, Scotland, Alex was the last of 12 siblings. He was a skilled soccer player in Scotland and also a flyweight boxer in the army. He came to Toronto in 1955 as a carpenter to be part of the rebuilding after Hurricane Hazel. He later joined the Post Office and was in the forefront of the Letter Carriers Union and CUPW, as local President and later as National Vice President, fighting for a living wage. He was predeceased by his wives Leona (1973) and Linda (2009). Father to Michelle, Alice, Karon, Sandy, Jeanette (Leona) and Paul, Scott, Cheryl and Dale (Linda). Grandfather to Owen, Ben, Alexandra, Samantha, Patrick, Dana, Jessica, Sean, Rob, Mike, Sherry, Chantal, Lisa, Brandon, Madison and Sarah. Will be missed by his many great-grandchildren, the Chavez family and many friends at RC Legion Branch 1/42 and Greenwood Off Track Betting where he spent many pleasant hours. As requested by Alex, there will be no funeral service. Condolences and memories may be left at www.aftercare.org. In recognition of Dr. Holzapfel's team at Women's College Hospital, donations may be made to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019