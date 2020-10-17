DRUMMOND, ALEXANDER REESOR August 27, 1935 - October 6, 2020 During the wee hours of Wednesday, October, 6, 2020 at Cummer Lodge, Alex quietly slipped away. He was in his 85th year. He was born in Bowmanville, Ontario to Arthur A. Drummond and Luella M. Drummond, their only child. Alex is survived by his beloved wife of 60 plus years, Carolyn. Alex's early schooling began in Orono - up to Grade XII. Grade XIII - Bowmanville High 1953. He was a very bright lad and skipped two years which made him a very young student entering studies at University of Toronto in the School of Applied Science. Summer breaks from U of T 1954: Canada Geodetic Survey Camp - Western Ontario; Surveyor 1955: Ontario Department of Highways, Tobermory, Ontario; Surveyor 1956: Bell Telephone, Northern Ontario; Inspector Alex graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Applied Science. He was not a Civil Engineer, his aim all along. A working life began early. Alex wasted little time securing a position with C.A. Pitts Engineering Construction Limited, Toronto, 1957. The firm was into heavy construction and marine work. He was keen on both, but the marine division allowed designing dredges. His first task as Project Engineer was at Cornwall on the St. Lawrence Seaway and White River. As the years progressed and the tasks increased he became Chief Engineer and Vice President. Alex was happiest as Chief Engineer and held the position for many years. Before Pitts gave up the ghost he had also assumed the title of General Manager. By 1987 Alex had been with the firm for 30 plus years. Peter Kiewit Sons Company Ltd., Toronto came calling in 1987 and snatched him up as Manager for Ontario. He held on for five years and retired in 1992 or so Carolyn thought. It became apparent Alex wasn't finished with the business and became self-employed under the banner of Ardcon Associates beginning in May of 1992 with Carolyn as his associate. He finally let go and retired in 1999 with another seven years under his belt. Professional Associations 1959 Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario 1959 Engineering Institute of Canada 1966 Canadian Standards Association - Steering Committee, 1977 - 1992 1970 American Concrete Institute 1972 Canadian Society for Civil Engineering 1975 World Dredging Association 1980 Ontario Road Builders Association - Director through 1987 1981 University of Waterloo Construction Council - through 1988 Clubs and Associations 1964 Firefighters Rec'n - Markham 1973 Marine Club - Toronto 1975 Engineer's Club - Toronto - Resigned 1992 1992 Board of Trade - Toronto 1960 United Church - Leaside - 28 years of choir work Alex and Carolyn's travels ranged far and wide whether working or retired and covered all of Canada, more that half of the U.S. and many trips overseas (too many to mention). He had a long history of charitable giving from our Foundation and off the chart which I plan to continue. He was a generous soul and followed his own path of truth and integrity, something I admired about him. I was also delighted to have Alex as a wonderful husband and friend. I would like to give thanks to Dr. Zelden and his team at Cummer Lodge for their care. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Society would be appreciated. All my love, Carolyn Memorial Service, Wednesday October 21, 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham (905-305-8505).