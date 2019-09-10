Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDER (ALEX) SAIN. View Sign Obituary

SAIN, ALEXANDER (ALEX) Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 93 years, in Sunnybrooke Hospital, Toronto, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a short battle with congestive heart failure. Alex was born on June 28, 1926, to parents Uros and Persida Sain in the town of Mostar, in the former Yugoslavia. During WWII, he served with the Royal Yugoslav forces in Egypt, later immigrating to Australia and obtaining citizenship there. In the mid 1950's, he immigrated to Canada and initially settled in Hamilton, working first as a real estate agent and then later moving to Toronto where he served this country with distinction as an immigration officer until his retirement. A quintessential European gentleman with a strong instinct for social justice, Alex was an avid reader of history and a world traveler. He never married and he had friends all over the world. Predeceased by his parents, his brother Dragutin and his sister Ana, Alex will be missed and fondly remembered by his niece Dragana Kolaric, his cousins Vera and Ivana Sain, his cousin Branko Sain-Miletic as well as his longtime friends. Alex's wish was that no funeral service be held for him and that his cremated remains be scattered into the sea. Friends wishing to honour his memory can make a donation to the Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian organization which he strongly supported:

