TURNER, Alexander Died peacefully at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare on May 30, 2019, in his 78th year of life. Son of Sam and Elizabeth Turner of Harrison Hot Springs, BC. Dear nephew of noted labour activist, Marjorie Gow. Loving uncle to Patricia Tolmie of Vancouver, BC. And beloved husband to Lucian Childs, formerly of Anchorage, Alaska. After acquiring degrees from the Vancouver School of Art and the University of British Columbia, Alex taught in the art department of Toronto's Central Technical School and was for twenty-four years a profound influence on his students. A talented photographic artist, his work was shown in galleries in Toronto and BC. A yoga enthusiast, world traveller, and avid reader, he was a true friend and loving husband-a gentleman in every sense. His family and friends appreciate the care he was given at Michael Garron Hospital and at Bridgepoint's palliative care unit. A private gathering will be held at a future date.

