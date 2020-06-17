ALEXANDER VESELY

VESELY, ALEXANDER April 17, 1923 – June 14, 2020 Born in Czechoslovakia. Survived by Agi, his loving wife of 72 years, by his sons, George (Mary) and Peter (Wendy), and by his grandson Mark. Alex and Agi came to Canada in 1968 to build a new and better life for their sons. They succeeded beyond anyone's wildest expectations. Alex spent his career in Canada working for Canada Bread (and its various successors) in positions of increasing seniority until his retirement at the age of 74. After retiring, Alex and Agi travelled the world and spent part of each winter in Naples, Florida, with their sons and their respective families. Sitting by the Gulf of Mexico watching the surf with Agi was Alex's happy place. Alex maintained his sharp mind and financial acumen right to the end. As recently as this Saturday, he was updating his spreadsheets, surfing the internet, and speaking on FaceTime with his grandson. Alex will be remembered for his warmth, intelligence, charm, and great sense of humour. The entire family is indebted to him and Agi for their courage and resolve. In addition to a private family funeral, a celebration of his life will take place at a later time, when the pandemic allows. The family wishes to thank the staff at Amica Thornhill, Salma Faustino, and Alex's lifetime of wonderful friends and doctors, including Dr. Robert Zeman, Dr. Neil Fam and Dr. Oded Samuel, for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



