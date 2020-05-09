ALEXANDRA CHATZIS
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHATZIS, ALEXANDRA (nee NITSOPOULOS) July 7, 1923 Vevi, Florina, Greece May 3, 2020, Barrie, Ontario, Canada Passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late John for 65 years. Cherished mother of Niki Giamos (Chris), Danny (Karen), and Fene Campbell (Colin). Loving Bubbi of Alexis (Roberto), Kyle, Dani-Suzanne, Rebecca, Cassandra (Nick), Matthew, Scott, Kevin (Ashley) and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Mike. Predeceased by her parents Chris and Niki Nitsopoulos and siblings Slave, Sam, Maria, Donka and Helen. She will be forever loved and remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Alexandra was a very honest and determined women who's personality was larger than life. Because of her selfless nature her door was always open to help others. Her determination, strong will and strength will live on in her children. Alexandra will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. A public celebration of Alexandra's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thanks to the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre for the exceptional, compassionate care given to mom over the years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Barrie Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved