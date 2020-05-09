CHATZIS, ALEXANDRA (nee NITSOPOULOS) July 7, 1923 Vevi, Florina, Greece May 3, 2020, Barrie, Ontario, Canada Passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late John for 65 years. Cherished mother of Niki Giamos (Chris), Danny (Karen), and Fene Campbell (Colin). Loving Bubbi of Alexis (Roberto), Kyle, Dani-Suzanne, Rebecca, Cassandra (Nick), Matthew, Scott, Kevin (Ashley) and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Mike. Predeceased by her parents Chris and Niki Nitsopoulos and siblings Slave, Sam, Maria, Donka and Helen. She will be forever loved and remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Alexandra was a very honest and determined women who's personality was larger than life. Because of her selfless nature her door was always open to help others. Her determination, strong will and strength will live on in her children. Alexandra will be forever missed and remembered in our hearts. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. A public celebration of Alexandra's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Special thanks to the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre for the exceptional, compassionate care given to mom over the years.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.