McGREGOR, ALEXANDRA ELIZABETH January 12, 1941 – September 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Alexandra Elizabeth McGregor on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her 80th year. She was the beloved wife to Bruce for 55 years, adored mother to Janice (Ken) and Gordon, precious grandmother to Maddie (Neil), Dillon (Tiffany) and Bradley. Doting great-grandmother to Elise and Evan. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1st at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private funeral service will be taking place. For more information, please visit www.giffenmackscarborough.com