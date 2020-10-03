HOLYNSKY, RN, ALEXANDRA (OLESIA) With deep sadness and sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Mama and Babtsia on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Gone to be with her beloved Bohdan, husband of 58 years (predeceased 2011). She leaves behind her three much loved and treasured daughters: Roma (Gord), Christine (Taras) and Laryssa. Babtsia cherished and adored her six grandchildren: Nadine, Tanya, Mark, Nicholas, Noah and Anka, and recently became Pra-Babtsia to Mieka and Jacob. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Christine (Ray), and family. As our beloved and resilient family matriarch, she was exceptionally generous and leaves behind a legacy of strength, love and compassion. An accomplished registered nurse, she devoted more than three decades of her life to the medical profession, making a lasting impact during her tenure as a nurse with Kodak Canada. We are eternally grateful to the remarkable and kind-hearted Spruce/third floor staff at Post Inn Village in Oakville. Your exceptional care and loving support to Alexandra and her family over the years will never be forgotten. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, a private family service was held to honour Alexandra's life. Vichnaya Pam'yat



