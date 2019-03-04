Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexandra Irene ST. ROSE. View Sign

ST. ROSE, Alexandra Irene ST. ROSE, Alexandra Irene (longtime CWL Member and Parishioner of St. Alphonsus Church, Retired Dental Hygenist), at Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 1, 2019 in her 84th year. Irene, beloved wife of 60 years to Jem. Loving and devoted mother of Marc (Lorraine), Laura St. Rose, Jonathan (Sarah Hood), and predeceased by her daughter Abbie. Cherished grandmother of Daryl Jem St. Rose and the late Joshua Peterson, and great-grandmother of Damian Jem St. Rose. Predeceased by her father Wasyl Sawchuk, mother Martha (Kulyk) Sawchuk, sisters Anne Sawchuk, Justine Hrynewich, Seneta Maier and Nettie Spelay, and brothers Andrew, Alex, William and Peter Sawchuk. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Alphonsus Church, 1066 Western Avenue, Peterborough on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 a.m. Father Jerry Tavares officiating. Cremation to follow. In memory of Irene, donations to St. Alphonsus Catholic Women's League would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at highlandpark

