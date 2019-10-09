ALEXANDRA PETHERIOTIS

Service Information
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON
M4H 1B6
(416)-423-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Obituary

PETHERIOTIS, ALEXANDRA Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at the age of 74 at the Hellenic Home for the Aged. Beloved wife of Nick for over 54 years. Beloved mother, Yiayia, sister and friend. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hellenic Home for the Aged would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019
