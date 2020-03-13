Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDRE PIRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDRE JOAQUIM "ALEX" PIRES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDRE JOAQUIM "ALEX" PIRES Obituary
PIRES, ALEXANDRE "ALEX" JOAQUIM It is with great sadness that God called Alexandre "Alex" Joaquim Pires unexpectedly on March 9, 2020 at the age of 20. He will be forever missed by his loving father Bruno (Laurie), his mother Nelly, his grandmother Conceicao (Connie) Pires and his uncle David (Teresa). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Alex may be made to VETS Canada. Online Condolences at: vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDRE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -