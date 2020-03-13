|
|
PIRES, ALEXANDRE "ALEX" JOAQUIM It is with great sadness that God called Alexandre "Alex" Joaquim Pires unexpectedly on March 9, 2020 at the age of 20. He will be forever missed by his loving father Bruno (Laurie), his mother Nelly, his grandmother Conceicao (Connie) Pires and his uncle David (Teresa). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Alex may be made to VETS Canada. Online Condolences at: vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020