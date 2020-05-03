BICHO, ALEXANDRE NEVES April 12, 1931 - April 30, 2020 We are sad to announce that Alexandre Neves Bicho passed away at home on April 30th, at the age of 89, after a long illness. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Antonia, a loving father to Paul (Hilary) and Linda (Martin), a proud grandfather to Laura and Annelise, and close to his brother, Benjamin (Patsy). Alex's good nature and humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends in Canada, literally from coast to coast, and in Portugal, the land of his birth. He took great pride in his work and always enjoyed good food, good wine and, above all, good company. He was in his element when hosting family and friends. His passing has left a void in our hearts that is filled with wonderful memories. Our family is deeply grateful for the support of the homecare workers who cared for him in his final days. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at North York General hospital. Due to recent events, a small family service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery. We look forward to coming together with friends at a later time to remember his life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 3, 2020.