MANCUSO, ALFIO God called Alfio Mancuso peacefully, on May 5, 2020, at the age of 93. He is now reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Anna. Cherished by his dear children, Lidio (Anna), Paul (Anne) and Maria (Gennaro). Proud Nonno to Christina (Zach), Elizabeth, Victoria, Melissa, Laura, Erica, Michael, Emma, Cleo, David and Leah. Great-grandfather to Andrew and Emma. Deepest gratitude to Rosemary for the loving care you provided; thank you for giving all of yourself so selflessly to make sure our dad felt safe and loved during the last months of his life. He loved you so much and called for you until his death. And to Dr. Osvaldo Papini – thank you for your dedication and commitment to our father's health and well-being. He will be held dear in the hearts of his brother Giuseppe (Giuseppina), family, relatives and many friends. Visitations for immediate family will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke, (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on May 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with live streaming to family and friends. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion and Hwy. 27).



