DUZ, ALFONSO ANTHONY 1922 – 2020 Passed away peacefully on September 15th. Son of Dominic and Lettitia Duz. Predeceased by sisters Cesira, Enis, Linda and Anna and brothers John and Charlie. Survived by sister Mary. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years Florine in December of 2019. Father to Angela Smith (Scott), Paul (Wennie), Chris (Leslie), Mark (Janice) and Joe (Erin Biggs) and grandfather to Alison, Michael, Ashley, Alex, Anthony, Jake and Logan and great-grandfather to Lexie, Zach, Logan, Dylan and Cooper. Dad was born and raised in Toronto, a city he enjoyed his whole life. He grew up with his many siblings on Miller Avenue. The 1920s were a terrific decade to be born into – the "roaring twenties" with his father owning a fruit and vegetable store in a busy Italian neighbourhood. With the arrival of the Great Depression in 1929, the 1930s were a difficult time for the family, like they were for many in the city. However, Dad was industrious from an early age and by 12, he was on his bike every Saturday delivering groceries around the city for a local distributor to earn pocket money – as he said, "in a good day, I earned $2". Upon graduating high school, Dad did what many of his friends at the time did, he enrolled in the military. Dad joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and when asked why the Air Force, he said the view was much better in the air than in the trenches or in a submarine. He did not talk often about those years serving his country. We heard the odd story about losing a comrade or a particularly eventful flight, but it was apparent that his preference was simply to move ahead with his life. How much those years in WWII actually impacted him and were in his thoughts, we will never know. However, we do know that he did leave the Air Force with the following traits that never changed for the rest of his life – he shaved every single day and had to eat his lunch at exactly 12 and have his dinner at exactly 6. Upon returning from WWII, Dad lived in Toronto and enjoyed playing multiple sports with his friends as he began his professional career. Dad met Flo at a dance in Toronto and they were married on September 22, 1952. They settled in Etobicoke for the majority of their life together with their 5 children, with summers at the family cottage in Bracebridge. Dad was a quiet man, but filled with a great deal of determination. He had to work multiple jobs due to the financial demands of raising 5 kids. However, as per his nature, he just did it, without complaint. Calling someone to fix something around the house or cottage was unheard of, he would figure it out and get it done. Dad never formally indicated what his expectations were of the kids, but simply set the proper example – only you are responsible for your actions, don't complain or blame others, work hard and it will pay off and importantly, everything should be earned. Once he retired in 1987, he finally had some time for himself. During those retirement years, he worked extremely hard at keeping his body healthy with his lengthy walks each day and his mind active through his crosswords and books. He also had the time to play some more golf, coming close to shooting his age when he was in his mid-80s. Dad was a navigator in the Air Force, responsible for keeping the aircraft on course at all time. He also did that exceedingly well for our family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Ward Funeral Home -Weston Chapel, www.wardfuneralhome.com
.