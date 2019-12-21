Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED FRANCIS SMITH. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

SMITH, ALFRED FRANCIS With heavy hearts, we announce that Alfred Francis Smith left us peacefully at the age of 95. On December 16, 2019, under the care of staff that he had grown very fond of at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre, he decided to let go of this world. Al, as friends and family referred to him, was born on April 19, 1924 in Toronto, Ontario. Nobly, he joined the Air Force in World War II as a Navigator. Arriving home from the war, Al wasted no time at all, and in November of 1945 he married the love of his life, Joyce Mary Smith, who predeceased him, too early, at the age of 66. During their 48 year marriage, Al and Joyce had five loving children: Wendy (Richard), Laurie, Marilyn, Terry (Ben) and Mark (Julie). Al was a very proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Al had a long and successful career at Ashland Oil (Valvoline) where he managed their international sales. He retired after 40 years of loyal service and settled into his family cottage on Lake Muskoka, where he spent every summer hosting family and friends and playing tennis with Joyce. Music was a great passion for Al. He played the trumpet and drums beautifully, and for years he was key member of the Toronto Signals Band, the Muskoka District Band and the Gravenhurst Bifocals Concert Band. Al will be remembered most for his musical inclination, dedication to family, generosity, and the sweet tooth that he passed down through three generations. Family and friends are welcome to commemorate Al at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12-1 p.m., followed by a service. Al spent the final phase of his life with fellow veterans at the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre. Donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation in honour of the heartfelt care that Al received during the last 6 years of his inspiring life.

